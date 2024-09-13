Nicole Kidman Had A Crush On Jimmy Fallon But Thought He Was Gay

Jimmy Fallon is one of the most popular television hosts in Hollywood. His interactions with celebrity guests on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon are unmissable. But did you know that Nicole Kidman once had a crush on Jimmy? The actress revealed this during her appearance on the show in 2015. In a clip that has gone viral again, Nicole talked about how Jimmy showed no interest in her, leading her to speculate that the host might be gay. Nicole Kidman said, “I just remember I liked you. Not now, I'm married now…So Rick, our mutual friend, says, ‘Oh, Jimmy wants to meet you, and you can go over to his apartment.' And I am single, and I am like, ‘Okay, yeah, cool!'” Meanwhile, Jimmy jumped on his seat and uttered in complete disbelief, “Wait, what? What are you talking about!”

Nicole Kidman continued, “And you would not talk, you didn't say anything, and you were like, ‘Hey',” while showing how Jimmy behaved with her. The actress then said, “You (Jimmy Fallon) put a video game on or something, and I'm like…' This is so bad!'”

Nicole Kidman concluded by saying, “You did not talk at all. And after about an hour and a half, I thought, ‘He has no interest. This is so embarrassing.' And I left and went. Okay, no chemistry. Then I was like, ‘Maybe he is gay'.”

Nicole Kidman married Tom Cruise in 1990, and the couple parted ways in 2001. Later, in 2006, Nicole got married to Keith Urban. The actress shares two children, Bella and Connor, with her ex-husband Tom Cruise. On the other hand, Nicole and Keith are proud parents to two daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret.

In terms of work, Nicole Kidman's show The Perfect Couple hit the Netflix screens on September 5. Directed by Susanne Bier, the series also features Ishaan Khatter, Liev Schreiber, Eve Hewson, Billy Howle, Meghann Fahy, Donna Lynne Champlin, Jack Reynor and Michael Beach.