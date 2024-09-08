Nicole Kidman Leaves Venice Film Festival Midway After Mother's Death: "My Heart Is Broken"

Nicole Kidman won the Best Actress award at the Venice Film Festival for her performance in the erotic drama Babygirl. The actress was not present at the ceremony to receive the honour, as her Venice tour was cut short following the death of her mother, Janelle Ann Kidman. On Nicole's behalf, Babygirl's director, Halina Reijn, accepted the award. The filmmaker also read an acceptance speech written by the actress, who dedicated the award to her late mother. In a video posted on X (formerly Twitter) by Deadline, Halina read Nicole's statement: “Today I arrived in Venice to find out that my beautiful, brave mother, Janelle Ann Kidman, has just passed. I am in shock but I have to go to my family, but this award is for her.”

She continued, “She (Janelle Ann Kidman) shaped me (Nicole Kidman), she guided me, and she made me. I am beyond grateful that I get to say her name to all of you through Halina. The collision of life and art is heartbreaking, and my heart is broken."

After reading Nicole Kidman's message, Halina Reijn said, “We love you, Nicole.”

In January 2022, Nicole Kidman spoke about her mother's poor health but did not share further details. During her appearance on NPR's Fresh Air podcast, the actress said, “It's running wild in Australia. And we're down here primarily to take care of my mother and to have her surrounded by her grandchildren. So luckily, last - yesterday, even though omicron is raging through this country, we were able to take her into the gallery after hours and show her the Matisse exhibit, which coming from a mother who's raised me in the arts was very, very - it was soothing balm.”

Nicole Kidman added, “ I do not associate her with sickness (laughter), but I do associate her with laughing and keeping me buoyant. And when I was little - I mean, I've sat with my children watching this show subsequently, and my mother and my nieces and nephews and my husband, and every single person laughs. That is genius.”

In terms of work, Nicole Kidman's latest show The Perfect Couple released on September 5 on Netflix. The series also features Liev Schreiber, Eve Hewson, Billy Howle and Ishaan Khatter.