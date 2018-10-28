Vogue Women Of The Year Awards 2018: Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor Shine On The Red Carpet

Kareena Kapoor and Alia Bhatt on Vogue Women Of The Year Awards red carpet

Highlights Kareena looked stunning in an embellished multi-coloured gown Alia Bhatt opted for a black couture Janhvi Kapoor was a vision to behold in this stunning golden outfit

The Vogue Women Of The Year Awards 2018, which happened on Sunday night, was undoubtedly a star-studded one. The event was attended by Bollywood celebrities like Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Karisma Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Preity Zinta, Jacqueline Fernandez, Karan Johar, Nushrat Bharucha, Ileana D'Cruz, Ayushmann Khurrana, Mouni Roy and several others. The stars were at their fashionable best and just aced the red carpet. Kareena Kapoor, who won the Style Icon Of The Year award, looked stunning in an embellished multi-coloured gown while Alia Bhatt, the Youth Icon Of The Year, opted for a black couture. She posed on the red carpet with her dad Mahesh Bhatt and Raazi director Meghna Gulzar. Ms Gulzar won Vogue Filmmaker Of The Year award.

Take a look at Kareena Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's pictures here.

Janhvi Kapoor was a vision to behold in this stunning golden outfit. She also posed on the red carpet with Dhadak co-star Ishaan Khatter and Karisma Kapoor, who was dressed to impress in a silver dress.

Kiara Advani definitely knows how to rule the red carpet. This is what she wore to the big night.

Radhika Apte won the award for Vogue Trends Disruptor Of The Year (Female).

Preity Zinta looked chic in a black outfit.

Nushrat Bharucha smiled for the paparazzi in a beautiful silver gown.

Mouni Roy opted for a beautiful blue outfit. She looked stunning.

Fatima Sana Shaikh turned heads in a powder blue outfit while Jacqueline Fernandez looked beautiful in an embellished silver dress.

Here's presenting Ileana D'Cruz and Rakul Preet Singh.

Apart from Ishaan Khatter, the male stars who dominated the red carpet were Karan Johar, Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann Khurrana, Kartik Aryan, Kunal Kapoor, among others.

Vicky Kaushal won Vogue Trends Disruptor Of The Year (Male) while Ayushmann Khurrana was Vogue Man Of The Moment. Ranbir Kapoor is in the US was honoured with Vogue Man Of The Year award.

It was amazing to present #VogueManOfTheMoment award to my own brother. Thanks @VOGUEIndia for "this moment" and congrats @ayushmannk bhaiya but the cool part is that your best is yet to come (ONLY I KNOW THAT) pic.twitter.com/daMu9O48bW — Aparshakti Khurana (@Aparshakti) October 28, 2018

Take a look at the other guests on the red carpet of Vogue Women Of The Year awards.

Hima Das won Vogue Sportswomen Of The Year

Deanne Panday with children Alanna and Ahaan

Abhishek Kapoor with wife Pragya

Whom do you think was the best-dressed celeb? Tell us in the comments below.