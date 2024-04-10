The Internet Trashes Tabu's Vogue Photoshoot: 'How Did It Pass Editorial Check?'

Tabu shared this image. (courtesy: tabutiful)

While Tabu's recent release Crew is hitting all the right notes at the box office, her recent shoot for Vogue India is not a hit on the internet. In the pictures shared by the magazine on its official Instagram handle, the actress can be seen wearing a black and white outfit with silver earrings and Tiffany blue eyeliner. This didn't go well with the Internet users. One user wrote, “These are the photos you delete.” Another commented, “Who decided on this god-awful makeup and how did it pass the editorial check?” While a comment read, “Makeup is not makeup-ing, "I see the eclipse hit you pretty hard," another Instagram user wrote. Yet another one wrote, “What have you'll done to her?” Horrible makeup and equally bad photos. No no no! Vogue isn't vogue-ing today."

“In a quiet haveli in Hyderabad, Tabu's (@tabutiful) grandmother, obsessed with Russian ballet, wanted her to become a ballerina. But what did Tabu want from this mad caper of a joyride that is her life? 'To be a photographer,' she admits. But what kind? 'Just to be able to take a picture that can tell a good story. Now I just need to find people who will buy my photos,'" read the text attached to the post.

Check out the pictures below:

Quirky photoshoots aside, Tabu's media interactions have always been insightful. The actress has been vocal about her personal life and professional endeavours. Last year, the 52-year-old actress, who is unmarried, talked about the idea of being single. In a chat with HT Brunch, the star said, “Your happiness comes from many things unconnected with the status of your relationship. On your own, you can deal with your aloneness, but with a wrong partner, what could follow would be worse than any kind of loneliness.”

Tabu continued, “When we are young, we have an idea of love. Then we grow, have new experiences, get independent, and outgrow some things. I was working and wanted to see the world on my own. If I'd have given it all up, it'd have been a disservice to me and my ability. An ideal relationship is when both individuals grow just by being in each other's lives. Relationships are meant to liberate, not stifle. I know my thinking is a bit different. For instance, I have never thought of men and women as different in a relationship. Does gender matter over the individual people you are?”

Up next, Tabu will be seen in Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha.