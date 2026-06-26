Vishnu Vishal Reveals The Reason Behind His 'Tired Face': 'Have Been Battling An Autoimmune Condition For 3-4 Years'

Actor Vishnu Vishal has revealed that he has been living with an autoimmune condition for the past three to four years after fans expressed concern over his appearance during the promotions of Gatta Kusthi 2.

What's Happening

Taking to social media on Thursday, the actor addressed the comments and messages he had been receiving, thanking fans for their support.

He wrote, "Hey everyone, first of all, thank you for all the love and concern you've shown through your comments and messages. It truly means a lot, and I wanted to share this with you personally."

Explaining the reason behind his recent appearance, Vishnu shared that the medication prescribed for his condition has caused visible side effects.

He said, "Many of you noticed that my face looks tired lately. The reason is that I've been dealing with an autoimmune condition for the last 3-4 years, and the prescribed medication I'm taking on and off has some visible side effects, including the bloating you've been noticing. This treatment is medically necessary, and my health has to come first (sic)."

Despite dealing with the health condition, Vishnu continued participating in the film's promotional activities. He said he did not want to slow down because he wanted to support everyone involved in Gatta Kusthi 2.

The actor also shared an update on his health, adding that he remains optimistic about his recovery. "I'm hopeful that my health will improve soon. Your concern has only encouraged me to take even better care of myself, and I'm truly grateful for every message and every bit of support (sic)," he wrote.

Concluding his note, Vishnu mentioned that Gatta Kusthi 2 has entered its final week of promotions and said he is excited for audiences to watch the film when it releases in theatres.

Background

Written and directed by Chella Ayyavu, Gatta Kusthi 2 is a Tamil romantic sports comedy drama slated to hit theatres on July 3, 2026.

The film stars Vishnu Vishal and Aishwarya Lekshmi in the lead, alongside Karunas, Munishkanth and Kaali Venkat. I

It is jointly produced by Ravi Teja, Vishnu Vishal, Shubhra and Aryan Ramesh under the banners RT Team Works and Vishnu Vishal Studioz, with music composed by Justin Prabhakaran.