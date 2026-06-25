Doctor Who Performed Autopsy On Marilyn Monroe Explains What Caused Her Death

The tragic demise of Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe remains one of the most talked-about mysteries in the history of the entertainment industry. Decades after her passing, Dr. Thomas Noguchi, who performed the autopsy on the star, opened up about her death.



Dr. Noguchi, who was the chief medical examiner and coroner for Los Angeles County during the 60s and 70s, felt it was a “challenging assignment” when he was tasked with performing the autopsy on Marilyn Monroe.



During an interview with Variety, he recalled the time and shared, “We conducted not only a coroner's investigation but also requested to have a panel of experts on suicide prevention and suicide determination, and that way there was a more scientific determination.”



According to Dr Noguchi, the autopsy found high levels of barbiturates in the lining of the star's stomach. This finding coupled with the Los Angeles Suicide Prevention Team's reports of chronic depression and drastic mood swings led Dr. Noguchi to rule Monroe's death a “probable suicide.”



Despite Dr. Noguchi's findings, conspiracy theorists and fans of Monroe tend to believe that foul play was involved.



Reacting to these claims, Dr. Noguchi added, “Especially well-known cases attract rumours and exaggerated stories regarding the investigation, and people tend to believe what they hear. It's my job to conduct an investigation and an autopsy and to come to a scientific determination of the cause of death rather than speculation.”



About Marilyn Monroe's Death

On August 5, 1962, the Hollywood icon was found dead inside her Los Angeles home at the age of 36. She was discovered lying on her bed while holding a telephone and several empty pill bottles.

Authorities launched an investigation and later concluded that Monroe died from an overdose of drugs. While it was said that she died by suicide, even after all these years, many continue to question what really happened.



What Do We Know About Dr. Noguchi?

After successfully performing an autopsy on Marilyn Monroe, Dr. Noguchi was tasked with performing autopsies on various high-profile celebrities, including Senator Robert F. Kennedy and Natalie Wood, among others. In the latest documentary directed by Ben Hethcoat and Keita Ideno, titled Coroner to the Stars, the makers trace the journey of 99-year-old Dr Noguchi, whose groundbreaking autopsies forever shaped American culture.