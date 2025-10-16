"Virat Kohli Played After His Father's Death": Ammy Virk Brings Up Cricketer To Talk Strength In Tough Times

Punjabi singer-actor Ammy Virk, known for his impeccable comic timing, often leaves audiences in splits with his performances. However, delivering humour on screen isn't always easy, especially when one is battling personal struggles behind the scenes.

For Ammy, filming the climax of his upcoming movie, Bambukat 2, alongside Binnu Dhillon proved to be an emotional challenge after learning about the passing of the legendary actor Jaswinder Bhalla.

In a conversation with ANI, Ammy reflected on how he manages to stay motivated during tough times, drawing inspiration from iconic cricketer Virat Kohli and veteran singer Gurdas Maan.

"Karna toh padta hai... (You have to keep going somehow)...I was in the middle of a shoot with Binnu Bhaji when I got the news about Bhalla Saab's passing. It became really difficult for us to continue with the shoot. And when it's a comedy scene, it's even harder. If it were up to me, I'd rather take a pause. But still, you have to go on," Ammy said.

He cited the example of Indian cricketer Virat Kohli, who once chose to play a Ranji Trophy match despite the sudden death of his father, an act widely regarded as a symbol of grit and dedication.

"It's a part of life... Even Virat Kohli bhaji played after his father passed away. Gurdas Maan sahab too went ahead and performed at a concert following his father's death. It's never easy, but the work has to be done...sometimes, you have to do it even when you don't feel like doing it," Ammy emphasised.

Meanwhile, Ammy Virk is gearing up for the release of his upcoming Punjabi film Godday Godday Chaa 2, set to hit theatres on October 21. The film is directed by Vijay Kumar Arora and is a sequel to the National Award-winning Godday Godday Chaa.

When asked whether he feels added pressure after winning a National Award for the first part, director Vijay Kumar Arora said, "There is no pressure on me as such... Because when I made the film, I didn't feel that I was making it for the National Award. I was trying to make a good film so that people would watch it and enjoy it. So, even now, I want people to watch this film and enjoy it. And I believe that people will laugh a lot. This film will convey a message alongside laughter."

The film also features veteran actress and Padma Shri awardee Nirmal Rishi in a pivotal role.