Viral Video: Shraddha Kapoor Dances Her Heart Out At A Friend's Wedding

Shraddha Kapoor in a still from the video. (courtesy: hereforshraddha)

Shraddha Kapoor was such a mood at her friend and hair stylist Nikita Menon's wedding in Goa. Pictures and videos of Shraddha Kapoor dancing her heart out at Nikita Menon's wedding festivities have been shared by several fan pages dedicated to the actress on social media. Shraddha Kapoor looked pretty as always in a festive pink outfit that she wore to the celebrations. In one of the videos, Shraddha Kapoor is seen dancing to the dhol beats. In another video, she is seen grooving along with the friends. Both the videos are viral on social media.

Take a look at the video of Shraddha Kapoor dancing here:

Because just one video is not enough to sum up how much fun Shraddha Kapoor had at the event. Here's another one:

Meanwhile, mehendi artist Zara S Shaikh shared pictures of the actress and her henna design. Shraddha Kapoor can be seen happily posing for the camera. See the photos here:

In terms of work, Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor. Directed by Luv Ranjan, the film released last year and it was a hit. She also featured in the song Thumkeshwari from Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon's film Bhediya.

Shraddha Kapoor is the star of films like Stree, Haider, Ek Villain, Luv Ka The End, Baaghi and Baaghi 3, ABCD 2, Rock On 2, Half Girlfriend, Batti Gul Meter Chalu, Chhichhore, Street Dancer 3, Haseena Parkar. Daughter of actor Shakti Kapoor and Shivangi Kolhapure, Shraddha made her debut with the 2010 heist film Teen Patti.