Shraddha Kapoor Visits ISKCON Temple In Her Swanky New Lamborghini. See Pics

Congratulations are in order for Shraddha Kapoor. She just brought home a swanky new Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica, which is reportedly priced Rs 4.04 crore. On Wednesday, the actress drove to Mumbai's ISKCON temple. The actress, dressed in her festive best, was pictured performing a puja with her car. She happily smiled for the paparazzi stationed there. Shraddha Kapoor shared her thoughts about her new purchase on Instagram. "Thank you so much for the kind words. Means a lot coming from the most inspiring Bosswoman herself Girl Power all the way," she commented on an Instagram post.

On Dussehra, Shraddha Kapoor also shared glimpses of her festive OOTD and she wrote in her caption, "Dussehra hai, dus mithaiyan toh khaani banti hain na (Ten sweets should be eaten, it's Dussehra after all )." Take a look at Shraddha Kapoor's post here:

In terms of work, Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor. Directed by Luv Ranjan, the film released on Holi this year and it was a hit. She also featured in the song Thumkeshwari from Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon's film Bhediya last year.

Shraddha Kapoor is the star of films like Stree, Haider, Ek Villain, Luv Ka The End, Baaghi and Baaghi 3, ABCD 2, Rock On 2, Half Girlfriend, Batti Gul Meter Chalu, Chhichhore, Street Dancer 3, Haseena Parkar. Daughter of actor Shakti Kapoor and Shivangi Kolhapure, Shraddha made her debut with the 2010 heist film Teen Patti.