Shraddha Kapoor Blushes As Fan Gets Down On His Knees, Offers Her Roses At Airport. Watch

Fan greets Shraddha Kapoor at airport with a bouquet of red roses.

Shraddha Kapoor was pleasantly surprised when a fan came, bearing a bouquet of roses to gift her at the airport and also went down on his knees while presenting it to her. In a video going viral, a fan was seen greeting the Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar actress with a bouquet of red roses and also kneeling down while offering it to her. Touched by the gesture, Shraddha Kapoor shook hands with her fan and also posed with him for the shutterbugs stationed at the airport. For those seeking context, Shraddha Kapoor, dressed in an all-white outfit, was walking towards the airport entrance when she was surprised by the fan.

A few months earlier, Shraddha Kapoor shared her new look with her fans. Saying goodbye to her long tresses, Shraddha Kapoor opted for a short crop look. Sharing two images in which she is dressed in loungewear and chilling indoors with a cup in hand, Shraddha wrote: “Dil chota mat karo, baal karo [ Don't make your heart small, cut your hair short],” with a bunch of funny images.

Fans flooded the comments section with compliments. Some even asked Shraddha Kapoor if she had chopped her hair off for a new project. Monica Chaudhary, who was seen in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar with Shraddha, commented, “Sundar.” Shraddha reacted with heart emojis.

See Shraddha Kapoor's new look here:

Shraddha Kapoor's last release was Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar opposite Ranbir Kapoor. The film was also recently released on the streaming platform Netflix. About the film, NDTV's Saibal Chatterjee wrote, “Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar mocks established notions of dating and romance and examine the consequences of a clash between family and freedom, between a casual fling and lifelong fidelity, between a girl who is done with living under the same roof with her extended brood and a boy for whom filial bonds matter as much as love does.”

Shraddha Kapoor will be seen next in Stree 2 alongside Rajkummar Rao, Aparshakti Khurrana and Abhishek Banerjee.