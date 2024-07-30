Viral Video: Jennifer Aniston Loses Her Cool Over Oil Attack On Sets Of <i>The Morning Show</i>. Watch

Jennifer Aniston recently found herself in a messy situation while filming for The Morning Show in New York City. Several photos and videos capture the Friends actress (who plays Alex Levy in The Morning Show) getting soaked in oil during a protest scene, where her character, Alex Levy, became entirely covered in a black liquid. ICYMI: This was a part of the shoot. However, Jennifer appeared visibly angry as scene extras turned away from the spill. Earlier this month, the actress confirmed the start of production for season 4 with an Instagram post featuring an adorable snap of her with co-stars Reese Witherspoon and Tig Notaro in matching denim outfits. They each held up their name cards, looking happy to return to their roles. The post also included a photo of the actress' script for the upcoming season.

Furious Jennifer Aniston gets oil thrown at her on ‘The Morning Show' set.



“The Morning Show” has lied about the pandemic, the Ukraine war, and even J6 'riots'



This is the left eating itself and is hilarious.😂 pic.twitter.com/XpFp8T4QwR — EnforceTheTruth (@EnforceTheTruth) July 29, 2024

"Let @themorningshow season 4 games begin. Here we come," Jennifer Aniston captioned the Instagram post.

The Morning Show, which has been a hit on Apple TV+ since its premiere in 2019, follows news anchors at the fictional station UBA as they navigate their personal and professional lives. Season 3 featured series newcomer Jon Hamm as Paul Marks, who was hired to save UBA during financial difficulties. Jennifer's character Alex began a secret relationship with Paul, leaving fans wondering how their love story would impact UBA's future.

The series often draws inspiration from real-life incidents, such as the aftermath of the Insurrection. Showrunner Charlotte Stoudt recently told The Hollywood Reporter that the consequences of the characters' actions in season 3 will be felt "in every sense and for every character" in season 4. "If we asked the audience to go on that ride, then we have to honour that ride," she said.

Since its debut, The Morning Show has garnered over 50 award nominations. Jennifer won the SAG Award for her role as Alex in 2020. Although a premiere date for season 4 has not been announced, it will air on Apple TV+. In the meantime, seasons 1-3 are available to stream now.