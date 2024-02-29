Viral: Vicky Kaushal's Phone Wallpaper Features A Childhood Pic Of Katrina Kaif. Aww

Vicky showing photo of Katrina Kaif. (courtesy: YouTube)

Vicky Kaushal, who recently received huge praise for portraying the titular character in Meghna Gulzar's biopic Sam Manekshaw, proves himself a loving husband as he showed his phone wallpaper featuring a childhood picture of Katrina Kaif for the GQ segment Things Vicky Kaushal Can't Live Without. The actor said in the video, "Your day with this (phone) and ends with this, and yeah, it's always with you. We're just living in times where you can't think of life without a phone." Then he quickly showed his phone wallpaper to the audience and the picture went viral in no time. In the picture, Katrina, with two ponytails, can be seen smiling her heart out. Take a look:

The picture was also shared on Reddit and fans of Vicky and Katrina showered the post with love. A user wrote, "OMG Kat and Anushka are by far the luckiest women in BW when it comes to their partners." Another comment read, "Adorable." Another comment read, "It's literally sooo cutee !!! Idk how even on this earth people can find it creepy ?!?! I would literally love it if my husband will do the same." Take a look at the post here:

Vicky Kaushal, in a recent interview with GQ, reflected upon his married life with Katrina Kaif and discussed the changes Katrina brought about in his life. Calling Katrina Kaif "home", Vicky told GQ, "I used to think the day I met the person who I could sit silently with for hours and not feel the silence, that was going to be my person. With Katrina, it's that feeling. She's home. From our initial days of dating when there was heady excitement every time we met to now, two and a half years after marriage, that feeling hasn't changed. And I'm somebody who hasn't ever been overtly romantic. But she makes me one. The feeling of being loved, being taken care of, and in return, caring and loving someone deeply, I just love that aspect of love. Emotionally, rationally, when I'm with her, I feel, ye sahi hai [this is right]."

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married in December 2021 after dating for 2 years. They hosted big, fat wedding festivities in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. They hosted a private wedding in the presence of family members and very few-- friends from the film industry.