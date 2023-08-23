Viral: The Best Gift Alia Bhatt Got From Ranbir Kapoor - 'He Was My Boyfriend Then, Flew Cake From London To...'

Alia and Ranbir. (Courtesy: AliaBhatt)

Alia Bhatt loves to talk about Ranbir Kapoor and we are all ears for her. During her interview with Harper's BAZAAR, Alia Bhatt revealed her best gift from husband Ranbir Kapoor. The video has been shared by various fan pages of Alia and Ranbir and it's trending. Alia shared about her favourite cake from a London cafe which Ranbir arranged for her while they were shooting in Bulgaria. Alia can be heard saying in the video, "He was my boyfriend then. We were shooting for a movie in the middle of Bulgaria. There's a particular milk cake from L'Eto in London that I'm obsessed with, and he flew the cake from London to Bulgaria so that I could cut it on my birthday." With a broad smile on face, Alia also says in the video that she didn't share the cake with anyone, not even with Ranbir.

Take a look at the video here:

Just a week back, Alia Bhatt hosted an Ask Me Anything session and called Ranbir Kapoor her "happy place". Asked the best thing about her husband, the actor shared a picture of the two with a text that read, "He's my happy place cause I can be my truest, most authentic self with him."

Earlier in that session, Alia Bhatt also revealed that the best photographer in her life is her husband, Ranbir Kapoor. Alia Bhatt was asked by a fan, "Did Ranbir click the picture that is your current display?" The actress replied sharing another shot of herself, "Yes...Even this one... He's my most fav photographer...Ever."

Alia and Ranbir got married last year after dating for a couple of years. Their romance blossomed on the sets of Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. The couple are now proud parents to daughter Raha, who they welcomed in last November.