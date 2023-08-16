Alia Bhatt In A New Pic With Her 'Happy Place' Husband Ranbir Kapoor

Image wss shared by Alia Bhatt. (courtesy: aliaabhatt )

Alia Bhatt, who is basking in the success of her recent releaseRocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, took some time off her busy schedule to interact with her fans on Instagram. It so happened that the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress conducted an Ask AMA session on the photo-sharing app on Wednesday and was hounded by questions on obviously her husband Ranbir Kapoor among other things. On being asked about the best thing about her husband, the 30-year-old actress replied by sharing an adorable picture of the two with a text that read, "He's my happy place cause I can be my truest, most authentic self with him."

Take a look at the lovely post below:

Earlier in the session, Alia Bhatt also revealed that the best photographer in her life is her husband, Ranbir Kapoor. Alia Bhatt was asked by a fan, "Did Ranbir click the picture that is your current display?" The actress replied sharing another shot of herself, "Yes...Even this one... He's my most fav photographer...Ever."A question about daughter Raha also popped up when one fellow fan asked, How's your baby Raha? Replying to the question, Alia wrote, "Raha is 9 months now and she is pure joy ."

Take a look at some of the questions answered by Alia Bhatt:

Notably, this comes at a time when the Brahmastra couple is trending big, thanks to a video that Alia Bhatt posted for Vogue India. In the clip, Alia can be seen wiping off the lipstick as she explains that she does so because her husband and actor Ranbir Kapoor would ask her to "wipe off" her lipstick back when they were dating. After all, he liked her natural lip shade. This however did not sit well with a section of the media who began slamming the actor. While one user termed it as "misogyny," another jokingly said, "Alia: Please blink if you're in danger.”

Check out the video here:

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been married since 2022 and they are parents to a daughter named Raha.