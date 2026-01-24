Viral: Sunny Deol Fans Arrive In Huge Numbers On Tractors To Watch <i>Border 2</i>

The Sunny Deol fever has indeed taken over after the release of Border 2 in theatres yesterday. The film is off to a great start, raking in Rs 30 crore on its first day in India, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

A new video is now making the rounds, showing enthusiastic fans in Najibabad, Uttar Pradesh, arriving at cinema halls in tractors. Holding massive posters of Border 2, their energy was at an all-time high.

Have a look here:

Border 2 Day 1 Box Office Collection

Border 2 received largely positive reviews and earned Rs 30 crore on its first day in India, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. The war drama recorded an overall occupancy of 32.1 per cent on opening day, with night shows drawing the highest footfall.

It was screened in nearly 6,000 shows across the country, including 1,015 in Mumbai and 1,524 in the Delhi-NCR region, as reported by trade sources.

The film's opening is comparable to Dhurandhar, which released on December 5 and collected Rs 28 crore on day one across 6,146 shows nationwide. That film went on to witness steady growth over its first weekend, thanks to positive word of mouth. Border 2 is expected to see a similar trend, particularly after audience reactions described it as an "epic war drama."

About Border 2

Border 2 has become the biggest opener in the careers of Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty and Diljit Dosanjh.

For Sunny Deol, however, Gadar 2 remains his top opener and highest-grossing film, having earned Rs 686 crore worldwide.

Among Varun Dhawan's films, Dilwale (2015) continues to hold the record as his highest global grosser with Rs 388 crore.

The film also marks Varun Dhawan's first box office success since Bhediya (2023). For Ahan Shetty, who debuted with Tadap in 2021, this is his first successful theatrical release.

Directed by Anurag Singh and produced by JP Dutta and Nidhi Dutta, Border 2 also stars Sonam Bajwa and Mona Singh in key roles.

ALSO READ | Diljit Dosanjh Reveals Why He Missed Watching Sunny Deol's Border In Theatres: "Didn't Have The Money For It"