Viral: Sobhita Dhulipala Touches Naga Chaitanya's Feet At Wedding. Internet Says, "He's Not Even Stopping Her..."

Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya got married on December 4 at the iconic Annapurna studios in the presence of friends and family members. Days after their marriage, a video from their wedding surfaced online and grabbed the Internet's attention. In the video, Sobhita can be seen touching Naga Chaitanya's feet (more than once) and seeking blessings. The video drew diverse comments on the Internet. A section of the Instagram users slammed Sobhita, while another section praised her for following rituals. Let's have a look at the comments section. An Instagram user wrote, "He is not even stopping her, instead he thinks he is some God and acting like giving blessings." Another comment read, "Fun drama it is. Talks about women feminisim and all and touches his feet." Another comment read, "Oh wow sit on chair and touch feet new trend." Another comment read, "Yehi chahiye tha isko a woman who will be below him and will obey his commands." Take a look:

On December 4, Nagarjuna shared first official pictures from Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's wedding. Sharing the pictures on X (formerly Twitter), Nagarjuna wrote, "Watching Sobhita and Chay begin this beautiful chapter together has been a special and emotional moment for me. Congratulations to my beloved Chay, and welcome to the family dear Sobhita--you've already brought so much happiness into our lives."

He added, "This celebration holds even deeper meaning as it unfolds under the blessings of ANR garu's statue, installed to mark his centenary year. It feels as though his love and guidance are present with us at every step of this journey. I thank the countless blessings showered upon us today with gratitude." Take a look:

Sobhita and Naga Chaitanya shared dreamy pictures from their wedding in a joint post. They can be seen performing rituals with gusto. Take a look:

The couple got engaged in August. Naga Chaitanya was earlier married to Samantha Ruth Prabhu.