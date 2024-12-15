Unseen Pics From Sobhita Dhulipala And Naga Chaitanya's Wedding. Courtesy, Samanta Dhulipala

Days after Sobhita Dhulipala's marriage to Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita's sister Samanta shared a bunch of unseen pictures from the celebrations. The carousel post features cosy famjam pictures along with Sobhita's stunning bridal snaps. In one click, Naga Chaitanya can be seen tying a mangalsutra around bride Sobhita's neck. In another, flower petals are being showered upon Sobhita in one ritual. The caption accompanying the pictures read, "This was such an emotional moment for me.. love you so much Akka. Only I know how you love and how much you do for the people in your life. To the most dignified couple I know. Akka and Chay." Take a look:

Sobhita and Naga Chaitanya got married in the presence of friends and family members at the Annapurna Studios on December 4. After the wedding, the couple shared dreamy pictures from the celebrations. They can be seen performing rituals with gusto. Take a look:

On December 4, Nagarjuna shared first official pictures from Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's wedding. Sharing the pictures on X (formerly Twitter), Nagarjuna wrote, "Watching Sobhita and Chay begin this beautiful chapter together has been a special and emotional moment for me. Congratulations to my beloved Chay, and welcome to the family dear Sobhita--you've already brought so much happiness into our lives."

He added, "This celebration holds even deeper meaning as it unfolds under the blessings of ANR garu's statue, installed to mark his centenary year. It feels as though his love and guidance are present with us at every step of this journey. I thank the countless blessings showered upon us today with gratitude." Take a look:

Naga Chaitanya shared more pictures from the wedding where the newlyweds can be seen posing with the entire family. He wrote, "My heart is overflowing with gratitude. To the media, thank you for your understanding and for giving us the space to cherish this beautiful moment. Your thoughtful respect and kind wishes have added to our joy."

He added, "To our dear friends, family, and fans, your love and blessings have truly made this occasion unforgettable. My son's wedding was not just a family celebration--it became a cherished memory because of the warmth and support you all shared with us."

"From the bottom of our hearts, the Akkineni family thanks you all for the countless blessings you have showered upon us. #SoChay #SobhitaDhulipala @chay_akkineni," he concluded. Take a look:

The couple got engaged in August. Naga Chaitanya was earlier married to Samantha Ruth Prabhu.