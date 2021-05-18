Viral: Salman Khan's Pic With Body Double Parvez Kazi From Radhe Sets

Salman Khan with his stunt double Parvez Kazi (courtesy parvezzkazii )

There's one photo of Salman Khan from the sets of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai that will make you do a double take. Courtesy, Salman Khan's body double Parvez Kazi. He recently shared a photo with the 55-year-old superstar on his social media accounts and sent the Internet into a meltdown - netizens cannot stop talking about Salman Khan and Parvez Kazi's uncanny resemblance in the photo. Parvez Kazi and Salman Khan pose in twinning outfits in what appears to be a behind-the-scenes photo in between shots - both of them can be seen wearing grey tees with blue shirts. "With Bhaijaan on Radhe set," tweeted Parvez Kazi, adding the hashtag "#bodydouble."

Take a look at the viral photo from the sets of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai here:

Parvez Kazi has worked as Salman Khan's body double in action films such as Tiger Zinda Hai, Dabangg 3 and Race 3, and also in movies such as Prem Ratan Dhan Payo and Bharat, among others. Parvez Kazi's Instagram is filled with photos of himself dressed as Salman Khan's double from the films' sets. In the photos, it's really hard to tell Salman Khan and Parvez Kazi apart. Here are some of them, take a look:

Salman Khan currently stars in the recently released Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, which opened to middling reviews - he plays a rowdy cop in the movie. In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee wrote: "Radhe has enough inducements for diehard Salman Khan fans to keep them interested in the goings-on. The star does everything that they would expect of him, including shedding his shirt."