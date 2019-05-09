Viral: Robert Downey Jr Posts Epic Avengers Cast And Crew Pic And We Love It 3,000

Robert Downey Jr shared this picture. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights It was captured by photographer Chuck Zlotnick "It takes a village," Robert Downey Jr captioned the post Avengers: Endgame released in April

When "Avengers assemble" it's an almost impossible task to click a picture. But guess what, photographer Chuck Zlotnick is the man who made it possible, Robert Downey Jr shared in an Instagram post. The 54-year-old actor shared a throwback photo from the sets of Avengers featuring the entire cast and crew of Infinity War and Endgame, using 360 technique. "Infinity War/Endgame cast and crew assembled... It takes a village," Robert Downey Jr captioned the post, which comprised the 360 picture in multiple slides. The Avengers, including, Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Chadwick Boseman, Jeremy Renner, Paul Rudd, Brie Larson, Dave Bautista and Tom Holland appear in the second image of the carousel along with directors Anthony and Joe Russo.

Actors Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Benedict Wong and Evangeline Lilly appeared in the third image of the post, which occupied the top spot on the list of trends.

Check out Robert Downey Jr's post:

Avengers: Endgame, the culmination of the Avengers series, released to tumultuous box office in the last week of April. After the film opened in cinemas, the actors shared several BTS pictures and videos, which they were not allowed to share before as per the Russo Brothers' diktat.

Here are some fabulous throwback moments shared by Avengers ensemble cast:

Avengers: Endgame was the 22nd superhero film of the MCU and it was the direct sequel to Avengers: Infinity War, which released in 2018. Though the Marvel Cinematic Universe will continue telling inspiring superhero stories, fans of the franchise bid adieu to some of its favourite superheroes.

