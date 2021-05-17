Viral: Pics Of Krishna Shroff, 'Au Naturel' - Need We Say More?

Krishna Shroff shared this photo (courtesy kishushroff )

Hello there, Krishna Shroff. Just like actor Tiger Shroff, his sister Krishna too is a fitness enthusiast, glimpses of which often make it to her Instagram feed. Every now and then, Krishna Shroff sets the Internet on fire with stunning photos of herself and she added a few more to her fitness album recently. On Monday, Krishna Shroff was in a no-filter mood and shared a bunch of photos in a bikini - the highlight being her toned body, featuring multiple tattoos. Krishna Shroff captioned her post with a French term - "Au naturel", which translates into English as "in the natural state." Needless to say that Krishna Shroff's Instafam showered her post with the fire emojis, also cheering for her for setting major fitness goals.

Here's Krishna Shroff, in her "Au naturel" avatar:

The loudest cheerleader for Krishna Shroff is actress Disha Patani, who is rumoured to be dating Tiger Shroff. She reacted with the fire emojis on this photo of "wild child" Krishna Shroff:

Working out in the gym is Krishna Shroff's "playground". Here are some behind-the-scene glimpses of Krishna Shroff's fitness routine and her fitness mantra: "It's not arrogance, ego, or pride. It's self-assurance. Know who you are and show up in every single moment like you're meant to be there.

Actor Jackie Shroff and his wife Ayesha are Krishna and Tiger Shroff's parents. In terms of work, Krishna Shroff co-owns the mixed martial arts studio MMA Matrix along with her brother Tiger Shroff. She is also the founder of Matrix Fight Night, a platform which enables Indian fighters to feature in shows across the world.