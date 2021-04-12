Between Krishna And Tiger Shroff, She Is The 'Wild Child'. Here's Proof

Krishna Shroff shared this photo (courtesy tigerjackieshroff)

Highlights "Wild child," Krishna Shroff captioned her post

Krishna's mom posted the heart emojis on the photos

Disha Patani dropped the fire icons

Krishna Shroff is never not setting fitness goals. When Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna is not working out, she's sun-bathing in the balcony or chilling in the pool. On Monday, she revealed her mantra of driving away the blues in an Instagram post. Putting together a bunch of photos, in which she can be seen posing in trendy swimwear, Krishna wrote: "Wild child." Krishna's toned mid-riff prompted a barrage of comments, staring with her mother Ayesha. She posted the heart emojis on the photos while Tiger's rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani reacted with the fire icons. In her Instagram stories, Krishna also shared a glimpse of her chill session with dad Jackie Shroff.

Krishna Shroff, who opened up about her fat to fit journey in the past, is often spotted in work-out videos on Instagram. Here's when she swapped weights with his brother Tiger.

Krishna Shroff shared her perspective towards a fit and fab life in this post: "It's not arrogance, ego, or pride. It's self-assurance. Know who you are and show up in every single moment like you're meant to be there."

Krishna Shroff is the younger of Jackie Shroff and Ayesha Shroff's two children - Tiger is elder to Krishna by a few years. Krishna owns an MMA training centre named MMA Matrix with her brother Tiger, which they launched in November 2018. Last year, Krishna Shroff trended a great deal after her break-up with basketball player Eban Hyams: "We aren't together anymore, so stop associating us. Letting you all know since it was so public," she wrote in an Instagram story. Krishna also often trends for her Instagram exchanges with Disha Patani.