Krishna Shroff Knows The Exact Formula Behind Brother Tiger's Beach-Ready Look

Brace yourself for another Tiger Shroff pic from the beach. The actor set the Internet on fire with this throwback snap in which he is showing off his well-built body. He turns away from the camera in the photo, and asks in the caption, "Did you just call...beach?" Seems like he is already feeling the blues due to lockdown in Maharashtra. Nonetheless, Tiger Shroff's beach-ready look is a sight for our sore eyes. In the pic, he is sporting a pair of printed shorts and shades. The actor's sister Krishna spotted the picture on her feed and reacted in the comments with praises for him. She wrote, "Superhuman genetics + hard work every single day...Can't beat that."

Just last month, another shirtless entry by Tiger Shroff demanded attention. Dressed in a pair of denims, the actor shared a climate update. "It's hot outside," he captioned the photo. "Any excuse to take it off...I feel ya," said Krishna in the comments.

Tiger Shroff and Krishna have superfit bodies, and credit goes to their dedicated regime. Not long ago, the siblings trended across social media platforms for their joint fun workout session. Krishna captioned the post, "He's always got my back and I'll forever lift him up. Swipe right for some Instagram vs reality BTS with Tiger Shroff."

Tiger Shroff, who completed seven years in Bollywood, marked the occasion on Monday with a note on Instagram Stories. "7 years and still the same old shy guy who likes to hide behind the hat. Thank you, everyone, for accepting whatever little I brought to the table," it read. The actor added the hashtags #gratitude #sajidnandiadwala #heropanti to the post.

Tiger Shroff's upcoming projects include Ganapath and Heropanti 2.