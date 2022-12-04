Viral: Pics From Hansika Motwani And Sohael Khaturiya's Haldi And Sangeet Ceremonies

A fan page shared this picture. (courtesy: hansika.officiaal)

Hansika Motwani is all set to marry her long-time boyfriend Sohael Khaturiya in Rajasthan on December 4. Ahead of her wedding, several pictures from her mehendi and sangeet ceremonies are going viral on the Internet. In the Haldi ceremony, Hansika and her fiance Sohael are twinning in floral white outfits. Hansika accessorized her look with statement jewellery, while Sohael can be seen in sunglasses to accentuate his look. For her Sangeet ceremony, Hansika can be seen in a traditional pink ensemble with emerald accessories. On the other hand, Sohael looks dapper in a black sherwani.

First, look at the pictures from Hansika Motwani's Haldi ceremony:

Now, check out pictures from Hansika Motwani's Sangeet ceremony:

Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya had a white-themed pre-wedding bash. Hansika opts for a glittering, beaded white gown, while Sohael can be seen in a white tux. Check out the pictures below:

Before heading for a Jaipur wedding, Hansika celebrated her bachelorette in Greece with her friends. She shared a video on her Instagram handle and captioned it as "Best bachelorette ever #blessed with the #best (red heart emojis)."

Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya's wedding will take place on Sunday evening at Mundota Fort in Jaipur. Rajasthan. The couple will be having an intimate yet lavish wedding in the presence of their family members and close friends.

Sohael proposed Hansika like this:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hansika Motwani will be next seen in Partner, 105 Minutes, My Name Is Shruthi and Rowdy Baby, to name a few. Also, he has two web series, Nasha and MY3.