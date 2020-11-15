Viral: Pics From Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor's Diwali Celebrations

Diwali 2020: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor with her housekeeper Carol. (Image courtesy: carol_dias1202)

Highlights Alia Bhatt's housekeeper Carol Dias shared the photos

In one picture, the couple can be seen posing with Alia's chef Dilip

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor reportedly started dating in 2018

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor celebrated Diwali together this year and pictures from their low-key celebrations have gone viral on social media. The photos were shared by Alia Bhatt's housekeeper Carol Dias initially and later several fan-pages dedicated to the couple reshared the pictures on their respective profiles. In the photos, the actress can be seen wearing a black kurti set. She looks simply stunning. Ranbir Kapoor can be seen sporting a red kurta, which he paired with a black pyjama. Some of the pictures shared by other fan clubs feature the couple posing with her chef Dilip and another staff member.

Check out the viral pictures, reported to be clicked at Alia Bhatt's residence, here:

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor reportedly started dating in 2018. During the nation-wide lockdown, the duo were living together in Mumbai. After Ranbir Kapoor's father, veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, died in April, Alia accompanied the actor at funeral and final rites.

On Ranbir Kapoor's birthday earlier this year, Alia Bhatt shared a picture of him posing with his birthday cake and wrote: "Happy birthday."

Ranbir Kapoor's mother, actress Neetu Kapoor celebrated Diwali with Anil Kapoor and his wife Sunita on Saturday. The duo are currently filming Jug Jugg Jeeyo. Take a look:

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will next be seen together in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. The film will also star Amitabh Bachchan. Alia Bhatt will also be seen in Karan Johar's Takht, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi and SS Rajamouli's RRR. Other than Brahmastra, Ranbir also has Shamshera, co-starring Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt, lined-up.