Viral Pic Of Shah Rukh Khan With Fans From Dunki Shoot In Kashmir

SRK with a fan. (courtesy: SRKsSaira)

Shah Rukh Khan is in Kashmir these days. The actor checked into Kashmir earlier this week for the shooting of his upcoming film Dunki. Amid the shoot diaries, Shah Rukh Khan spared some time out for his fans at the location and posed for a picture with them. In the viral picture, shared by several fan pages on social media, SRK can be seen dressed in a black puffer jacket and matching cargo pants. He accessorised his look with black sunglasses. Dunki, directed by Rajkumar Hirani, also stars Taapsee Pannu. The film is slated to release this year.

Check out the viral picture here:

In Kashmir, Shah Rukh Khan received a grand welcome from fans, videos from which are viral. Take a look.

On the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan kickstarted the year with a bang. His film Pathaan was a smash hit. The actor will next be seen in Atlee's Jawan with Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi.

