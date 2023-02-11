Viral Pic Of Newlyweds Kiara Advani And Sidharth Malhotra From Delhi

Kiara Advani and Sidharth with a guest. (courtesy: kiara.obsessed)

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra got married on February 7 at the Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. After their wedding, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra flew to Delhi for a reception. The star couple will reportedly also host a reception in Mumbai soon. Meanwhile, a few pictures of the couple posing with guests in Delhi are trending big time. The pictures have been shared by fan clubs dedicated to Kiara and Sidharth on social media. Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra first met during the wrap of Lust Stories. They began dating on the sets of the 2021 film Shershaah, their first film together.

On Friday, they dropped their wedding video on social media. Take a look:

Sharing their wedding photos, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra wrote: "Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai. We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead."

Both Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra have super busy schedules ahead. The actress was last seen in Dharma Productions' Govinda Naam Mera, co-starring Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar. She also starred in Jugjugg Jeeyo, co-starring Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Varun Dhawan last year. She will next be seen with Ram Charan in a project. She will star with Kartik Aaryan in Satyaprem Ki Katha as well.

Sidharth Malhotra was last seen in the espionage thriller Mission Majnu with Rashmika Mandanna. The film released on Netflix last month. He will next be seen in Yodha. The actor will also star in Rohit Shetty's Indian Police Force with Shilpa Shetty.