Kiara Advani And Sidharth Malhotra's Wedding Video Gets Big Love From Stars

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra in a still from the video. (courtesy: kiaraaliaadvani)

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's wedding video is flooded with comments from their industry friends. Mira Rajput, who attended the wedding with husband Shahid Kapoor, commented: "So beautiful." Kiara's Jugjugg Jeeyo co-star Neetu Kapoor wrote: "Soooo Lovely." Karan Johar, who attended the wedding in Jaisalmer, wrote: "This is awww of all awwws." Sidharth's Indian Police Force co-star Shilpa Shetty wrote: "Awwwwww." Rakul Preet Singh, who co-starred with Sidharth Malhotra in Thank God, wrote: "Ufffffff I have tears. God bless." Karisma Kapoor dropped heart emojis and wrote "Awww." Neha Dhupia's comment read: "Uff! beautiful Ki and Sid." Ananya Panday added, "Toooooo sweet." Manish Malhotra, who was the official wedding couturier, dropped heart emojis in the comments. Singer Tonny Kakkar wrote divine."

See the post shared by the newlyweds here:

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra found love on the sets of the 2021 film Shershaah, their first film together. Kiara Advani also made her bridal entry to the song Ranjha from the film. The couple also refered to a dialogue from the film in the caption that they accompanied their wedding photos with."Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai. We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead."

In terms of work, the actress was last seen in Dharma Productions' Govinda Naam Mera, co-starring Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar. She also starred in Jugjugg Jeeyo, co-starring Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Varun Dhawan last year. She will next be seen with Ram Charan in a project. She will star with Kartik Aaryan in Satyaprem Ki Katha as well.

Sidharth Malhotra was last seen in the espionage thriller Mission Majnu with Rashmika Mandanna. The film released on Netflix last month. He will next be seen in Yodha. The actor will also star in Rohit Shetty's Indian Police Force with Shilpa Shetty.