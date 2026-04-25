Viral: Old Video Of Aishwarya Rai Bonding With Kids After Miss World Win Resurfaces

A rare throwback video of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan offering a glimpse into her life in 1994 has surfaced. The clip appears to have been shot after her Miss World triumph. Aishwarya, then in her early 20s, is seen spending time with a group of children in a relaxed setting.

Dressed in a simple white kurta-pyjama with a blue dupatta, she carries an effortless elegance. Her hair is left loose and natural with a small tika on her forehead adding to her natural beauty.

In the video, she smiles, laughs and plays with the children as more people gather around. In one part of the clip, she is even seen wearing an orange paper crown, while a child next to her sports a yellow one, possibly recreating her recent crowning moment.

When Aishwarya Rai Was Crowned Miss World

Aishwarya won the Miss World title in 1994 at Sun City, South Africa, marking a major milestone in her early career. That same year, Sushmita Sen, who had won the Miss India title over Aishwarya, went on to win Miss Universe. The two victories put India firmly on the global beauty pageant map and led to years of comparisons between the two.

Sushmita Sen On Rivalry Rumours

Over time, speculation around a rivalry between the two has often surfaced. Sushmita addressed this in an earlier interview with WildFilmsIndia, offering a clear perspective on their equation. She said, “We never had enough time to be enemies, rivals or friends. We were always people who knew each other from a distance.”

She added, “We always wanted to be the best in our own ways — which we have proven to be. I went ahead and won Miss Universe; she went ahead and won Miss World. Neither of us was second to anybody. We did our job, and we did it well.”

Sushmita further added, “People should keep one thing in mind, if we ever had any rivalry, it was in our own work. To ensure that I am good at what I do. You only compare people against one another when both are perfect.”

According to her, “There is no such thing as rivalry. The sad part is that people don't understand that. There will come a day when, after all that's been said and done, Aishwarya and I will have the last laugh.”

On the work front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in Ponniyin Selvan I and Ponniyin Selvan II, directed by Mani Ratnam. She has not yet announced her next project.