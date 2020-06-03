Viral: Nearly 80, Ranjeet Danced To This Sholay Song With Daughter

Ranjeet with his daughter in a still from the video. (courtesy ranjeetthegoli )

Highlights Ranjeet danced to Mehbooba Mehbooba

"Amazing, Goli uncle, looking great," commented Tiger Shroff

"This is so cute," wrote another fan

Veteran actor Ranjeet surprisingly found a spot on the list of trends on Wednesday, after he uploaded a video of himself dancing with his daughter. In the video, the father-daughter duo could be seen dancing to the song Mehbooba Mehbooba from the 1975 classic Sholay. The iconic song featured Helen and had RD Burman's music. Sharing the video on his Instagram profile, Ranjeet wrote: "Nearing 80 years, only my daughter can make me dance (on her fingers)." Tiger, whose father Jackie Shroff worked with Ranjeet in the 1983 film Hero, was the first celebrity to comment on the video. He wrote: "Amazing, Goli uncle, looking great." Tiger also added a heart emoji. Besides Tiger, Ranjeet's Instafam also loved his performance. "This is so cute," wrote a fan, "Mind blowing papa Ranjit," wrote another fan, referring to his character's name in the Housefull series. "Father daughter love is amazing always... Damn cute," wrote another Instagram user.

Check out the video here:

Ranjeet was one of the most popular villains of the 70s and 80s in Bollywood films. He appeared in films like Amar Akbar Anthony, Muqaddar Ka Sikandar, Suhaag, The Burning Train, Laawaris, Rocky, Kishen Kanhaiya, Hulchul, Himalay Se Ooncha and Dharam Veer, to name a few.

Besides Bollywood films, the actor featured in several Punjabi films and TV shows such as Baat Ban Jaaye, Aisa Des Hai Mera, Ghar Ek Sapnaa, Jugni Chali Jalandhar, Hitler Didi and Kabhi Aise Geet Gaya Karo, among others. He was last seen in Housefull 4 along with Akshay Kumar, Bobby Deol, Riteish Deshmukh, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde and Kriti Kharbanda.