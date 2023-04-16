Viral: Kartik Aaryan And Ananya Panday Steal The Show With Their Sizzling Performance. Watch

A still from the video. (courtesy: @kartiknananya)

Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday, who were rumoured to be dating each other, set the stage on fire with their performance at Femina Miss India 2023. A video of them dancing together to their viral track Ankhiyon Se Goli Mare from their film Pati Patni Aur Woh is doing the rounds on the Internet. Kartik looks oh-so-dashing in a red suit, while Ananya can be seen in a crop top and pink skirt. Kartik and Ananya engaged the audience with their sizzling chemistry and killer dance moves. Towards the end of the video, their co-star Bhumi Pednekar also joins them.

Check out the viral video here:

🥰💃🏻🥳🤙🏻ppaw dayyy the hooting of the audience was smthing>>>#PatiPatniAurWoh sequel?

~we won't mind 🤦🏻‍♀️🤣🤝🏻

SO PROUD OF THEM 🤍🧿

ps. 😭😂tysm guys for sending us the videos of the event straight from Manipur. #AnanTik#KartikAaryan#AnanyaPanday#BhumiPednekarpic.twitter.com/xIbu6WgT6H — Kartik&Ananya ♥️ AnanTik (@kartiknananya) April 16, 2023

Also, a picture of Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday rehearsing together for Femina Miss India 2023 has taken the Internet by storm. In the viral image, Kartik can be seen in a black sweatshirt and jeans, while Ananya looks uber cool in a grey crop top and matching track pants.

Take a look at the viral image here:

Chintu tyagi and Tapsya Ji's reunion on the stage of Femina Miss India, i think they are doing Aakhiyon se Goli Maree Steps !! 🤍 #Anantik#KartikAaryan#AnanyaPandaypic.twitter.com/MJWZeVKgE5 — M A N I S H 🤍 (@diaryofmanish) April 15, 2023

Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday met on the sets of Pati Patni Aur Woh and reportedly fell in love. However, they parted ways a while later, and then the actress was rumoured to be dating her Khaali Peeli co-star Ishaan Khatter. During an episode at Koffee With Karan, Karan Johar asked Ananya if she was dating Kartik Aaryan at one point, to which she replied, "We are just good friends."

When her mom Bhavana Pandey appeared at Koffee With Karan with Gauri Khan and Maheep Kapoor. KJo quizzed Bhavana about Ananya's dating life. During Gauri Khan's rapid-fire, KJo asked, "The one advice you give Suhana [Khan] about dating." The interior designer said, "Never date two boys at the same time. Never." Karan Johar then looks at Bhavana Pandey and says, "I think Ananya has done that already." A visibly surprised Bhavana Pandey asked, "Has she?" KJo's answer, "Ya. I think she was oscillating in between." Bhavana Pandey clarified, "No, she was thinking of two so she broke up with one."

Meanwhile, Ananya Panday will be next seen in Dream Girl 2. Kartik, on the other hand, has Satyaprem Ki Katha.