Flipping Through The Pages Of Ananya Panday's Holiday Diaries

Ananya Panday shared these images. (courtesy: ananyapanday)

Ananya Panday, who flew out of Mumbai on Friday, shared pictures from her holiday on her Instagram profile on Saturday afternoon. The actress, who is currently on a vacation at an undisclosed location, simply captioned her album: "sukoon (relaxation)." The pictures from the holiday are all things aesthetic. In one of the pictures, Ananya can be seen chilling in her swimwear and denims, in another shot, she can be seen lying on the grass with her eyes closed. In another picture, Ananya can be seen playing with the dogs. She also posted a picture of a starry sky. In another click, she smiles with all her heart as she stands next to a tree.

See Ananya Panday's holiday album here:

Ananya Panday loves to share pictures from her holiday diaries. In February, she shared these moments from her Qatar getaway.

The actress ushered in 2023 in Thailand with her friends. Her album was captioned, "Setting the tone for 2023."

Ananya Panday, daughter of Bollywood actor Chunky and Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives star Bhavana Pandey, made her Bollywood debut in the year 2019 with Student Of The Year 2, backed by Karan Johar. She will next be seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. She will also star in the second installment of Dream Girl with Ayushmann Khurrana.

Ananya Panday has featured in films like Pati Patni Aur Woh, co-starring Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar. She also starred in Khaali Peeli with Ishaan Khatter. She also starred in Gehraiyaan, alongside Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi last year. In terms of work, the actress was last seen in Puri Jagannadh's Liger, alongside Vijay Deverakonda and Mike Tyson.