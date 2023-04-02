Just Ananya Panday Caught In Some BTS Moments From The Ambani Event

Ananya Panday shared this image. (courtesy: ananyapanday)

Actress Ananya Panday attended the launch gala of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai over the past two days. Now, the star has shared a series of images of herself getting dressed for the event that saw some of the biggest Hollywood and Bollywood names turn up looking their fashionable best. In the photos shared by Ananya, the star is seen getting dressed in a gold gown with cut-out designs, assisted by her team. In the caption, the Gehraiyaan star shared her thoughts about the grand gala. She wrote, “Last night for @nmacc.india. To say the least, I was blown away! Kudos to Nita M Ambani ma'am and the entire Ambani family for their impeccable attention to every detail and bringing forth the best of Indian art and culture. The event was truly a sight to behold and such a proud moment for all of us to witness.”

Not too long ago, Ananya Panday shared a set of pictures and selfies that feature the star at her candid best. The carousel of photos includes quirky selfies, throwback images and even a picture of little Ananya posing next to a poster of veteran actress Rekha. Sharing the pictures, Ananya Panday wrote, "Can't decide my mood today." Her mother Bhavana Panday replied to Ananya's post, she wrote, "5th one for me."

Before that Ananya Panday shared another carousel of photos featuring her at work. She also included a mirror selfie as well as photos of a bouquet of sunflowers. Sharing the images, the actress said, “Bibbidi bobbidi boo #vibezzzzz.”

Ananya Panday entered the Hindi film industry with Student Of The Year 2, in which she acted alongside Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. She has since appeared in numerous successful films such as Pati Patni Aur Woh, Gehraiyaan, and others. In her upcoming project Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, she will co-star with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav, while in Dream Girl 2, she will feature alongside Ayushmann Khurrana.