When In Love, Ananya Panday Relates To This Character From <i>Dhoom</i>

Ananya Panday has had a stellar 2024. Her OTT series Call Me Bae and film CTRL, both gained a positive response from critics and masses alike.

In a conversation with Filmfare recently, she spoke about what kind of a person she becomes when she's in love. Funnily, she said she relates to the character Ali played by Uday Chopra in the Dhoom franchise.

In the film, the character instantly starts dreaming about starting a family when in love, Panday relates completely with the scenario. She said, "I'm a full love kind of person. Like, in one week I'm in love."

Ananya Panday also mentioned how she has previously been cheated when in love.But with the passing years, she has matured and is able to deal with such situations much better.

She also shared her opinion on what she considers red flags when in a relationship.

She believes dishonesty and disrespect should not be tolerated. If a partner changes his behaviour in the presence of others or doesn't support her success, then it would definitely qualify as a red flag for her.

To those unaware, Ananya Panday has been rumoured to be dating Walker Blanco, ever since their video of dancing together at the Radhika-Anant wedding in July 2024 went viral.

Neither of them have confirmed the same, however, Panday was seen out and about wearing a necklace with his initials.

Blanco, too, has been dropping mushy emojis and comments on her Instagram posts for a while now..