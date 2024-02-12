Neha Dhupia-Angad Bedi's House Warming Party Invitees - Ananya Panday, Kartik Aaryan And Others

Ananya Panday, Kartik Aaryan and others at Neha-Angad's party

Bollywood celebs assembled under one roof to attend a house warming party hosted by celeb couple Neha Dhupia and her husband Angad Bedi on Sunday night. The couple's friends from the industry were spotted posing for the shutterbugs stationed outside before entering the party venue. The guest list included actors, filmmakers and also cricketers. From Ananya Panday, Kartik Aaryan to Karan Johar and Yuvraj Singh, it was a full house at Neha's party. Ananya Panday, who wore a beautiful black dress for the evening, posed for pictures with filmmaker Karan Johar. Ananya's Pati Patni Aur Woh co-star Kartik Aaryan was seen posing with Riteish Deshmukh.

The other invitees to the party included, Vidya Balan, whose plus one at the party was her husband Siddharth Roy Kapur, Sobhita Dhulipala, Kritika Kamra, Malaika Arora and others.

Angad Bedi's friend Ayushmann Khurrana's wife Tahira Kashyap also showed up at the party. So did Saiyami Kher, who starred in Ghoomer alongside Angad Bedi. Konkona Sen Sharma, who directed a short film titled Mirror in the anthology series Lust Stories 2, attended the party in a black dress.

See some pictures from last night:

Last year, Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia celebrated 5 years of marriage. Angad shared a video featuring a bunch of snapshots from their wedding day. “5 panj saal katt laaye Neha dhupia naal... kithe hai mera Padam shri!!!![ Spent 5 years with Neha Dhupia. Where is my Padam shri?] thank you for mehr and Guriq!!” read the caption.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Angad Bedi was recently seen in R. Balki's sports drama Ghoomer, alongside Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher. Neha Dhupia will be seen in Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam. She will share the spotlight with Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri.