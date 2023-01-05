Viral: Jacqueline Fernandez Spotted Visiting Vaishno Devi Temple

A still from the video. (courtesy: @SeherMirzaK)

Jacqueline Fernandez kick-started her new year by visiting Vaishno Devi Temple in Jammu and Kashmir. A video is going viral on the Internet in which she can be seen walking in a white ensemble and brown cap. The video seems to be after the actress paid obeisance at the temple as Jacqueline is sporting a tika on her forehead. The video of Jacqueline Fernandez visiting Vaishno Devi temple has come amid the ongoing Rs 200 crore money laundering case. Check out the video below:

#Video: Actor @Asli_Jacqueline has begun the new year on a spiritual note. Recently she reached #JammuAndKashmir and visited Mata #VaishnoDevi Shrine. pic.twitter.com/o8sbHljeeK — Seher Mirza (@SeherMirzaK) January 5, 2023



Jacqueline Fernandez's first post of 2023 was all about peace and sunset. In the image, she can be seen sitting in a garden enjoying the sunset. The actress looks pretty in a white printed dress. In the caption, she wrote, "2023"

Earlier on Christmas, she shared an adorable picture with her pet cat. In the image, she can be seen playing with her pet cat, while in the background, we can see three decorated Christmas trees. In the caption, she wrote, "Merry Christmas everyone."

Here have a look:

The actress keeps her Insta family updated by sharing her gorgeous pictures. On the release of Cirkus, she shared a monochrome picture featuring her, while in the background, we can see Rohit Shetty. In the caption, she wrote, "'Cirkus' in theatres today!!! Thank you so much @itsrohitshetty for this amazing opportunity to work with you in this crazy comic caper! Being a part of your team has always been a dream of mine Enjoy the movie everyone!!"

Here have a look:



On the work front, last year, Jacqueline Fernandez was seen in five films Bachchhan Paandey, co-starring Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon, Attack, co-starring John Abraham and Rakul Preet Singh, Vikrant Rona, starring Kiccha Sudeep, Ram Setu with Akshay Kumar and Nushrratt Bharuccha

and Cirkus with Ranveer Singh and Pooja Hegde. However, all her films except Vikrant Rona failed to impress the audience at the box office.