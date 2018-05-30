Viral: Is That Really A Pic Of Irrfan Khan Watching Cricket At The Lord's? Twitter Debates

A picture, apparently of Irrfan Khan, is being circulated on the Internet and Twitter's confused

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: May 30, 2018 09:26 IST
23 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Viral: Is That Really A Pic Of Irrfan Khan Watching Cricket At The Lord's? Twitter Debates

This picture, apparently of Irrfan Khan, is going viral. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Irrfan Khan is being treated for neuroendocrine tumour abroad
  2. He was diagnosed with the "rare disease" earlier this year
  3. Irrfan Khan was last seen in Blackmail
Irrfan Khan's whereabouts are vague after he left for his treatment (for neuroendocrine tumour) abroad two months ago. And now, the Internet thinks they spotted the Piku actor enjoying a match between England and Pakistan at the Lord's in London. A picture showing a man resembling Irrfan Khan (or may be it is the actor) is being circulated on the Internet and it is now viral. A section of the Internet was happy to see (who they thought is) the actor at the cricket ground while some Twitter users refused to believe that it was Irrfan Khan, claiming he's being treated in USA. "If he's Irrfan khan I'm happy he's healthy enough to watch cricket. He's there in London he can do whatever he wants," wrote one Twitter user.

Here are the said viral photos from Lord's Cricket ground in London:
 
 

Here's what Twitter had to say:
 

One Twitter user claimed he saw Irrfan at the Lord's:
 

And some say that's not Irrfan Khan, after all:
 
 
 

Irrfan Khan or his wife Sutapa Sikdar did not mention the match on their social media accounts. However, in her last Facebook post Sutapa did ask if anyone's travelling to London, hinting that Irrfan is maybe being treated there.

Irrfan Khan revealed he had been diagnosed with a "rare disease" (neuroendocrine tumour) in March 2018. Filmmaker Shoojit Sircar, who had signed Irrfan for the biopic on freedom fighter Udham Singh, recently told Mumbai Mirror that the actor is responding to the treatment and that he intends to visit him soon. "(Irrfan's) trying to cope with the knowledge that he's battling neuroendocrine tumour by treating the recuperation in Europe like a short and unexpected holiday," said Shoojit.

In March, Irrfan issued a statement regarding his condition and his way forward, in which he had said: "Learning that I have been diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour as of now has admittedly been difficult... I hope to be back with more stories to tell."
 

Comments
Earlier this month, Irrfan tweeted about his upcoming film Karwaan, which he filmed before being diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour. Karwaan director Akarsh Khurana hinted that Irrfan may return for promotional duties.
 

Irrfan Khan was last seen in Blackmail, which released after he had left for his treatment.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

irrfan khanirrfan khan rare diseaseirrfan khan at lord's

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Train StatusLive cricket ScoreBengali NewsPNR StatusHyundai CretaHyundai Creta Review

................................ Advertisement ................................