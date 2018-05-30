Viral: Is That Really A Pic Of Irrfan Khan Watching Cricket At The Lord's? Twitter Debates

This picture, apparently of Irrfan Khan, is going viral. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights Irrfan Khan is being treated for neuroendocrine tumour abroad He was diagnosed with the "rare disease" earlier this year Irrfan Khan was last seen in Blackmail

Pic shared by @Furqan013 - there's actor Irfan Khan enjoying the match at Lord's #ENGvPAKpic.twitter.com/iUpdXamxeX — zainab abbas (@ZAbbasOfficial) May 27, 2018

Irfan Khan is here watching Pakistan's match!#ENGvPAKpic.twitter.com/UPnLrGvZCz — M Furqan Bhatti (@Furqan013) May 26, 2018

I don't know what's big deal? If he's Irfan khan I'm happy he's healthy enough to watch cricket. He's there in London he can do whatever he wants — sneaky (@impari1337) May 29, 2018

Omg! If this is actually today's image, thank you so much for this! There haven't been any major updates on Irfan Sir's health after that 1 statement before he went for the treatment. Good to seem him finally! Thank you so much for sharing this — Vimarsh Munsif (@VimarshMunsif) May 27, 2018

He was sitting in front of me.. A few people came and asked him for a picture but he refused..i think because of his health. He looked really really weak. — Ali Nomi (@Ali_nouman16) May 27, 2018

I think this is not irfan khan — AbdulQadir (@IamFOJI) May 27, 2018

He is Not Irfan Khan, Looks Closely, He just looks like hime. — Raza (@RazaKaleem1) May 28, 2018

Irrfan khan ???? no doubtful — Aman (@rohande05941793) May 28, 2018

Beginnings have the innocence that experience can't buy. My best wishes to @dulQuer , @mipalkar for joining the karwaan. ' Two karwaans ' .... Mine and the movie !! @MrAkvarious@RSVPMovies@RonnieScrewvalapic.twitter.com/QoKe6npkMQ — Irrfan (@irrfank) May 16, 2018