Viral: Is That Really A Pic Of Irrfan Khan Watching Cricket At The Lord's? Twitter Debates

Highlights
- Irrfan Khan is being treated for neuroendocrine tumour abroad
- He was diagnosed with the "rare disease" earlier this year
- Irrfan Khan was last seen in Blackmail
Here are the said viral photos from Lord's Cricket ground in London:
Pic shared by @Furqan013 - there's actor Irfan Khan enjoying the match at Lord's #ENGvPAKpic.twitter.com/iUpdXamxeX— zainab abbas (@ZAbbasOfficial) May 27, 2018
Irfan Khan is here watching Pakistan's match!#ENGvPAKpic.twitter.com/UPnLrGvZCz— M Furqan Bhatti (@Furqan013) May 26, 2018
Here's what Twitter had to say:
I don't know what's big deal? If he's Irfan khan I'm happy he's healthy enough to watch cricket. He's there in London he can do whatever he wants— sneaky (@impari1337) May 29, 2018
Omg! If this is actually today's image, thank you so much for this! There haven't been any major updates on Irfan Sir's health after that 1 statement before he went for the treatment. Good to seem him finally! Thank you so much for sharing this— Vimarsh Munsif (@VimarshMunsif) May 27, 2018
One Twitter user claimed he saw Irrfan at the Lord's:
He was sitting in front of me.. A few people came and asked him for a picture but he refused..i think because of his health. He looked really really weak.— Ali Nomi (@Ali_nouman16) May 27, 2018
And some say that's not Irrfan Khan, after all:
I think this is not irfan khan— AbdulQadir (@IamFOJI) May 27, 2018
He is Not Irfan Khan, Looks Closely, He just looks like hime.— Raza (@RazaKaleem1) May 28, 2018
Irrfan khan ???? no doubtful— Aman (@rohande05941793) May 28, 2018
Irrfan Khan or his wife Sutapa Sikdar did not mention the match on their social media accounts. However, in her last Facebook post Sutapa did ask if anyone's travelling to London, hinting that Irrfan is maybe being treated there.
Irrfan Khan revealed he had been diagnosed with a "rare disease" (neuroendocrine tumour) in March 2018. Filmmaker Shoojit Sircar, who had signed Irrfan for the biopic on freedom fighter Udham Singh, recently told Mumbai Mirror that the actor is responding to the treatment and that he intends to visit him soon. "(Irrfan's) trying to cope with the knowledge that he's battling neuroendocrine tumour by treating the recuperation in Europe like a short and unexpected holiday," said Shoojit.
In March, Irrfan issued a statement regarding his condition and his way forward, in which he had said: "Learning that I have been diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour as of now has admittedly been difficult... I hope to be back with more stories to tell."
March 16, 2018
Beginnings have the innocence that experience can't buy. My best wishes to @dulQuer , @mipalkar for joining the karwaan. ' Two karwaans ' .... Mine and the movie !! @MrAkvarious@RSVPMovies@RonnieScrewvalapic.twitter.com/QoKe6npkMQ— Irrfan (@irrfank) May 16, 2018
Irrfan Khan was last seen in Blackmail, which released after he had left for his treatment.