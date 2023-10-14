Viral: In-Flight Pic Of Anushka Sharma With Sachin Tendulkar And Dinesh Karthik

Dinesh Karthik shared this image. (courtesy: dk00019)

Ahead of the India vs Pakistan World Cup 2023 match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad today, we chanced upon a blockbuster photo of Anushka Sharma along with cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar. Dinesh Karthik, who also features in the frame, shared an in-flight picture and it is obviously viral. The photo features the trio posing together. Sharing the photo on social media, Dinesh Karthik wrote, "Royalty at 35,000 ft. Wishing Team India all the very best for today! #INDvPAK #InFlight #Ahmedabad."

Check out the viral photo here:

Meanwhile, earlier this month Anushka Sharma's husband Virat Kohli shared an Instagram story, requesting his friends not to ask him for match tickets. Virat Kohli's note read, "As we approach the World Cup, I would humbly like to let all my friends know to not request me for tickets at all through the tournament. Enjoy from your homes pls." Later, Anushka Sharma re-posted her husband's Instagram story and she wrote in a ROFL note, "And let me just add... Please don't request me to help if your messages get unanswered. Thank you for your understanding." She added a couple of LOL emojis with her note.

Anushka Sharma married cricketer Virat Kohli in 2017 in an intimate ceremony in Italy after dating for many years. They welcomed daughter Vamika in January 2021.

In terms of work, the actress will next be seen in the sports biopic Chakda Xpress, her first project after the birth of daughter Vamika. The film is based on the life of cricketer Jhulan Goswami. The film went on floors last year. The actress also featured in a cameo appearance in the Netflix film Qala, produced by her brother Karnesh Sharma last year. Anushka Sharma is the star of films like Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, PK, Band Baaja Baaraat, Sultan and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, to name a few.