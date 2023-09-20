Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Anushka Sharma's Pic With Virat Kohli Gets Big Love From Samantha Ruth Prabhu And Others

Virat Kohli with Anushka Sharma. (courtesy: anushkasharma)

Keeping up with the Ganesh Chaturthi posts - here's one from Anushka Sharma and it is as lovely as it gets. The actress shared a couple of photos from her celebrations at home with husband Virat Kohli and needless to say, the post has the Internet's heart. In the pictures, Anushka, dressed in a festive yellow and red saree, can be seen smiling with all her heart with Virat by her side. Another shot features the star couple doing puja at their home. "Happy Ganesh Chaturthi," she captioned the post. In the comments section, superstar Samantha Ruth Prabhu dropped multiple heart emojis. Karisma Kapoor dropped flower, heart emoji and folded hand emojis in the comments. "Happy Ganesh Chaturthi," read Saba Ali Khan's comment. TV star Karan Wahi also dropped heart emojis in the comments.

See pictures shared by Anushka Sharma here:

Anushka Sharma married cricketer Virat Kohli in 2017 in an intimate ceremony in Italy after dating for many years. They welcomed daughter Vamika in January 2021.

In terms of work, the actress will next be seen in the sports biopic Chakda Xpress, her first project after the birth of daughter Vamika. The film is based on the life of cricketer Jhulan Goswami. The film went on floors last year. The actress also featured in a cameo appearance in the Netflix film Qala, produced by her brother Karnesh Sharma last year.

Anushka Sharma is the star of films like Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, PK, Band Baaja Baaraat, Sultan and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, to name a few.