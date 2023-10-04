Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli's ROFL Posts About World Cup Tickets

Virat Kohli with Anushka Sharma. (courtesy: anushkasharma)

Ahead of the Men's Cricket World Cup, Virat Kohli shared an Instagram story, requesting his friends not to ask him for match tickets. Virat Kohli's note read, "As we approach the World Cup, I would humbly like to let all my friends know to not request me for tickets at all through the tournament. Enjoy from your homes pls." Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma re-posted her husband's Instagram story and she wrote in a ROFL note, "And let me just add... Please don't request me to help if your messages get unanswered. Thank you for your understanding." She added a couple of LOL emojis with her note.

See Anushka Sharma's Instagram story:

Screenshot of Anushka Sharma's Instagram story

Meanwhile, earlier this week, Virat Kohli flew from Guwahati to Mumbai, reportedly due to a personal emergency. Several sites have also reported that Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are expecting their second child. However, the star couple have not addressed the rumours yet.

Last month, Anushka Sharma shared photos from her Ganesh Chaturthi festivities at home with husband Virat Kohli by her side. "Happy Ganesh Chaturthi," she captioned the post. The photos went viral. Take a look:

Anushka Sharma married cricketer Virat Kohli in 2017 in an intimate ceremony in Italy after dating for many years. They welcomed daughter Vamika in January 2021.

In terms of work, the actress will next be seen in the sports biopic Chakda Xpress, her first project after the birth of daughter Vamika. The film is based on the life of cricketer Jhulan Goswami. The film went on floors last year. The actress also featured in a cameo appearance in the Netflix film Qala, produced by her brother Karnesh Sharma last year.

Anushka Sharma is the star of films like Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, PK, Band Baaja Baaraat, Sultan and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, to name a few.