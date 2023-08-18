Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli In A Pic All The Way From Barbados

Virat Kohli with Anushka Sharma.(courtesy: virat.kohli)

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, who are busy exploring Barbados, shared a happy picture from a cafe that they visited in the Caribbean destination. In the picture, the star couple can be seen happily posing at the cafe that Virat Kohli recommended. He captioned the post, "Must visit in Barbados Cafe A LA Mer. Some of the best food we ever ate." Anushka Sharma married cricketer Virat Kohli in 2017 in an intimate ceremony in Italy after dating for many years. They welcomed daughter Vamika in January 2021. Check out Virat Kohli's post here:

Anushka Sharma's Instagram profile is one giant travel postcard. Last month, she summed up her time in London with this uber-cool post and wrote, "Major missing - London city and coffee walks. PS _ that coffee lasted me a while."

The actress made her big red carpet debut at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year. Anushka Sharma also managed to explore the French Riviera and shared these pictures.

Remember Anushka Sharma's LOL Bangkok post? The one that she captioned, "Didn't do much on this short work trip to Bangkok so here's my selfies with one of the most talked about things in Bangkok - Traffic."

In terms of work, the actress will next be seen in the sports biopic Chakda Xpress, her first project after the birth of daughter Vamika. The film is based on the life of cricketer Jhulan Goswami. The film went on floors last year. The actress also featured in a cameo appearance in the Netflix film Qala, produced by her brother Karnesh Sharma last year.

Anushka Sharma is the star of films like Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, PK, Band Baaja Baaraat, Sultan and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, to name a few.