Viral: How Sweet Is Virat Kohli's Caption For Selfie With 'Bestest' Anushka Sharma

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's selfie is viral again! (courtesy virat.kohli)

Virat Kohli shared yet another selfie with the "bestest" Anushka Sharma and no points for guessing that it's viral already! Shared late of Friday night, the photo has garnered over a million (yes, a million) 'likes' just overnight. Meanwhile, as is the case with all Virat Kohli posts featuring his wife Anushka Sharma, Virat's Instafam can't get over how adorable these two are. "Couple goals," is the phrase that was repeated in the comments section. The selfie appears to have been shared from the couple's night out as this is how Virat captioned it: "Meal with the bestest." Anushka has accompanied Virat to London, where the Indian cricket team is playing an ODI series against England.

Meal with the bestest! A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) on Jul 20, 2018 at 1:51pm PDT

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli is filling-up his Instagram feed with more and more selfies with Anushka , sending the Internet into a meltdown of sorts every time. On Thursday, look what we chanced upon on his Insta feed - a backseat selfie of the duo, which now has over 3 million 'likes'.

And then, earlier this month, Virat and Anushka were spotted chilling like this! It was after all Virat's "day out with the beauty!"

Day out with my beauty! A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) on Jul 10, 2018 at 9:04am PDT

Well, if you think all the credit for sharing photos of Virushka goes to the Indian captain, that's not true. Because even if not as frequently as Virat but Anushka does share her favourite clicks on Instagram. This entry is from earlier this week:

And this one was shared earlier this month. Have you seen?

When in England, Anushka also hung out with Shikhar Dhawan's family and Sakshi, MS Dhoni's wife.

#bleedblue #GoIndia #happiness A post shared by Sakshi Singh Dhoni (@sakshisingh_r) on Jul 8, 2018 at 10:30am PDT

Anushka and Virat had a destination wedding in December last year, a close-knit ceremony which was attended just by their respective families and close friends. Anushka completed her shooting schedule for Zero before she took off for London. She now has Sui Dhaaga with Varun Dhawan in the line-up.