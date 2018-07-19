Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli's Lovely Selfie Is All You Want To See Today

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli in London (Image courtesy: virat.kohli)

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are treating their fans to some lovely pictures of themselves and today, a loved-up selfie of the couple, taken at the backseat of a car made an entry. The couple are currently in London, where Virat and team India are playing an ODI series against England. Anushka and Virat, both dressed to impress, are seated next to each other. Anushka rests her face on Virat's shoulders as he clicks the perfect photo. Virat has described the post with a couple emoji. Of course, Anushka and Virat's selfie is viral and within just a few minutes, it has got over 5 lakh likes (and very much counting).

Take a look.

A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) on Jul 19, 2018 at 9:20am PDT

The couple also hung out with Shikhar Dhawan's family.

Anushka and Virat married last December in Italy. The ceremony was attended by their respective families and close friends only. They had hosted two wedding reception in India later.