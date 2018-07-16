Anushka Sharma Hearts This Pic With Virat Kohli (We're Not Crying, You're Crying)

Anushka Sharma shared this picture with Virat Kohli (Image courtesy: anushkasharma)

Highlights Anushka posted the picture with a heart emoticon Priyanka Chopra, Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon have liked the picture Anushka and Virat are in England now

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's latest picture is all you want to see today. Yes, it will drive away your Monday blues too. A loved-up Instagram post was shared by Anushka Sharma all the way from England, where Virat and team India are currently playing an ODI series. In the picture, Anushka hugs Virat from the back. She posted the picture with a heart emoticon. Of course, the post is viral and got over 1.6 million likes (and very much counting). Celebs like Priyanka Chopra, Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Dia Mirza and Sania Mirza have also liked Anushka and Virat's picture. "Anushka and Virat are couple goals" and "Fabulous" are some of the several comments posted.



A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on Jul 15, 2018 at 9:51am PDT



Cricketer K L Rahul also shared a picture with Anushka, Virat and colleague Hardik Pandya, enjoying a train ride in Leeds. "Loved the train journey today with these amazing people," he wrote.





Last week, Virat summed up a day out with 'his beauty' by sharing a fabulous picture.

Day out with my beauty! A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) on Jul 10, 2018 at 9:04am PDT







After India's victory in the T20 International series against England, M S Dhoni's wife Sakshi had shared a picture with Anushka , along with Ashish Nehra's wife Rushma, Shikhar Dhawan's daughters Aliyah, Rhea and Krunal Pandya's wife Pankhuri Sharma.

#bleedblue #GoIndia #happiness A post shared by Sakshi Singh Dhoni (@sakshisingh_r) on Jul 8, 2018 at 10:30am PDT



Anushka and Virat married last December in Italy. The ceremony was attended by their respective families and close friends only. They had hosted two wedding reception in India later.



Anushka was last seen as a biographer in Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju. Her next release is Sui Dhaaga and Zero hits the screens later this year.