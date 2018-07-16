Anushka Sharma Hearts This Pic With Virat Kohli (We're Not Crying, You're Crying)

Highlights
- Anushka posted the picture with a heart emoticon
- Priyanka Chopra, Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon have liked the picture
- Anushka and Virat are in England now
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's latest picture is all you want to see today. Yes, it will drive away your Monday blues too. A loved-up Instagram post was shared by Anushka Sharma all the way from England, where Virat and team India are currently playing an ODI series. In the picture, Anushka hugs Virat from the back. She posted the picture with a heart emoticon. Of course, the post is viral and got over 1.6 million likes (and very much counting). Celebs like Priyanka Chopra, Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Dia Mirza and Sania Mirza have also liked Anushka and Virat's picture. "Anushka and Virat are couple goals" and "Fabulous" are some of the several comments posted.
Take a look.
Cricketer K L Rahul also shared a picture with Anushka, Virat and colleague Hardik Pandya, enjoying a train ride in Leeds. "Loved the train journey today with these amazing people," he wrote.
Last week, Virat summed up a day out with 'his beauty' by sharing a fabulous picture.
Anushka and Virat married last December in Italy. The ceremony was attended by their respective families and close friends only. They had hosted two wedding reception in India later.