Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli's Loved-Up Pic Is All You Want To See Today

Anushka Sharma with husband Virat Kohli. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Virat Kohli summed up a "day out with his beauty" in a fabulous picture. The Indian cricketer, who was recently in England, shared a picture of himself and Anushka Sharma indulging in Insta-PDA, which was totally okay-ed by their fans. Virat shared a fabulous photo with his 22.8 million followers and it went viral almost instantly. The photo had close to 10 lakh likes in an hour and comments such as "Best jodi in the world," "Why are you guys so perfect?" and "cuties" were seen in plenty. Team India, with Virat Kohli as captain, recently won the T20 International series against England.



Here's the photo shared by Virat kohli:



Day out with my beauty! A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) on Jul 10, 2018 at 9:04am PDT



Anushka had attended at least one of the matches of the India vs England T20 International series. She featured in Sakshi Dhoni's post along with Ashish Nehra's wife Rushma, Shikhar Dhawan's daughters Aliyah, Rhea and Krunal Pandya's wife Pankhuri Sharma.



#bleedblue #GoIndia #happiness A post shared by Sakshi Singh Dhoni (@sakshisingh_r) on Jul 8, 2018 at 10:30am PDT



Anushka Sharma was recently seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju, which featured Ranbir Kapoor in lead role. Anushka played the role of a biographer commissioned to write a book on Sanjay Dutt's life, who takes up the job reluctantly and figures out facets of Sanju's life during her investigation and facts verification process.



