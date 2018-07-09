In Pics: Anushka Sharma, Sakshi Dhoni And Ziva Cheer For Team India

Sakshi Dhoni shared this picture with Anushka Sharma and daughter Ziva (Courtesy: sakshisingh)

Anushka Sharma, Sakshi Dhoni, her daughter Ziva, 3, and others, cheered for the Men In Blue as the Virat Kohli-lead Team India won the T20I series against England on Sunday in Bristol. Anushka had joined her husband Virat in Cardiff, ahead of the second T20I. Pictures of Anushka and others have been shared widely on social media while Sakshi (wife of Mahendra Singh Dhoni) also treated us to a post-card worthy photo from the grounds. Anushka, Sakshi and little Ziva share the frame with Ashish Nehra's wife Rushma, Shikhar Dhawan's daughters Aliyah, Rhea and Krunal Pandya's wife Pankhuri Sharma. "Bleed blue. Go India. Happiness," Sakshi captioned the post.



After the big win, Virat Kohli thanked his team and wrote, "Such a great feeling to have played with such talented team mates and win the series in a great style. Time to celebrate now!"





Anushka and Virat married last December in Italy. Soon after the wedding celebrations were done, Anushka had accompanied Virat and team India to South Africa for a series. She was also seen at the IPL matches, in which Virat played for Royal Challengers Bangalore.





Tumhey aaur kya Doon mai dil ke sivaay, tumko hamaari umar lag jaaye pic.twitter.com/q3fBPt6WRw — Arun Pandey (@ArunPandey99) July 7, 2018



Anushka recently wrapped the shooting of Zero, her forthcoming film with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju, in which she played biographer, released last month.