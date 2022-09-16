Viral: Fan Kisses Aryan Khan's Hand After Clicking Selfies With Him At The Airport. Watch

Aryan Khan pictured at the Mumbai airport.

Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan's son Aryan Khan was surrounded by fans as he checked out of the Mumbai airport on Thursday night. As Aryan Khan made his way out of the airport, one of the fans greeted him by handing him a rose. Another excited fan kissed Aryan Khan's hand after clicking selfies with him. Aryan obliged when the fans asked to take selfies with him. The video of the overwhelmed fan kissing Aryan Khan's hand is going crazy viral. Aryan Khan has been trending bigtime courtesy his latest photoshoot, which also led to an adorable Instagram exchange between Aryan Khan and his dad Shah Rukh (more on that later).

Shah Rukh Khan left this comment on Aryan's post: "Looking really good...And as they say, that whatever is silent in the father...Speaks in the son. By the way is that grey t-shirt mine." Aryan's reply to SRK's comment was: "Your genes and t-shirt haha."

Shah Rukh Khan married Gauri Khan in 1991. The star couple are parents to Aryan, 24, (their eldest child), graduated from University Of South California. Their daughter Suhana will soon make acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. SRK and Gauri are also parents to AbRam, who attends school in Mumbai.

Speaking to David Letterman in 2019, Shah Rukh revealed that his son Aryan has no plans of pursuing acting as a career: "Aryan doesn't have what it takes to be an actor and he realises that too but he's a good writer. I think wanting to be an actor has to come from within. Something you really need to do and find a set of skill that helps you do it and learn it. But I think I realised it from him when he said that to me. He came to me and said, 'I don't think I want to act'," Shah Rukh Khan said during the interview.