Viral: Dulquer Salmaan Shares First Pic Of Daughter Maryam On First Birthday

Dulquer Salmaan's daughter Maryam turned one on Saturday

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: May 06, 2018 10:54 IST
Dulquer Salmaan shared this picture with wife Amal and daughter Maryam (Image courtesy: dqsalmaan)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. "You're our biggest blessing," wrote Dulquer
  2. "Daughters are the best," he added
  3. Dulquer Salmaan is currently awaiting the release of Mahanati
Actor Dulquer Salmaan shared the first picture of his daughter Maryam, who turned one on Saturday. The picture is crazy viral now and also features his wife Amal Sufiya. The doting dad posted a beautiful family picture on Instagram with an adorable wish for little Maryam. It read as, "Wishing the love of our lives the happiest first birthday! Can't believe you are already one! You're our biggest blessing and you're already this huge personality and you fill up our lives and homes with only love and joy. Happy birthday, Maryam baby." Dulquer also added cute hashtags like 'One Year Of Love' and 'Daughters Are The Best.'

Meet Maryam. (The viral picture has got over 4.7 lakh likes).
 


Belated happy birthday, baby Maryam.

Dulquer had announced Maryam's birth on social media and wrote, "Today is unforgettable in more ways than one. My life just changed forever. We've been blessed with a drop of heaven. At long last my biggest dream came true. I got my princess. Amu got a mini version of herself."
 


It's for the first time Dulquer shared a full photo of Maryam. He has earlier posted some of baby Maryam's pictures but they didn't reveal how she looked.
 


Dulquer Salmaan and Amal Sufiya married in 2011. Maryam is the couple's first child.

Dulquer Salmaan is currently awaiting the release of his bilingual film Mahanati, a biopic on veteran actress Savitri. He plays the role of Gemini Ganesan. He is also making his Bollywood debut with Karwaan and will be next seen opposite Sonam Kapoor in The Zoya Factor.
 

