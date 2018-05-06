Viral: Dulquer Salmaan Shares First Pic Of Daughter Maryam On First Birthday

Highlights
- "You're our biggest blessing," wrote Dulquer
- "Daughters are the best," he added
- Dulquer Salmaan is currently awaiting the release of Mahanati
Meet Maryam. (The viral picture has got over 4.7 lakh likes).
Wishing the love of our lives the happiest first birthday ! Can't believe you are already one ! You're our biggest blessing and you're already this huge personality and you fill up our lives and homes with only love and joy. Happy birthday Maryam babyyyy #putchkoo #boobootums #angelbaby #endlessnames #loveyoumostest #birthdaybaby #oneyearoflove #daughtersarethebest
Belated happy birthday, baby Maryam.
Dulquer had announced Maryam's birth on social media and wrote, "Today is unforgettable in more ways than one. My life just changed forever. We've been blessed with a drop of heaven. At long last my biggest dream came true. I got my princess. Amu got a mini version of herself."
For all the immense love all of you shower upon us. For all the undying support you give us. For always rooting for us to do our best. Every release, every event, every news of ours lives you all share in our joy. In return I can only return our happiness, joy and gratitude. Today is unforgettable in more ways than one. My life just changed forever. We've been blessed with a drop of heaven. At long last my biggest dream came true. I got my princess. Amu got a mini version of herself. #mygirl #babyboo #princessdiaries #blessed #amume&boo #entirefamilies #wrappedaroundherpinkie
It's for the first time Dulquer shared a full photo of Maryam. He has earlier posted some of baby Maryam's pictures but they didn't reveal how she looked.
Dulquer Salmaan is currently awaiting the release of his bilingual film Mahanati, a biopic on veteran actress Savitri. He plays the role of Gemini Ganesan. He is also making his Bollywood debut with Karwaan and will be next seen opposite Sonam Kapoor in The Zoya Factor.