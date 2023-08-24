Viral: Drew Barrymore Rushed Off Stage After Alleged Stalker Approaches Her At New York Event

Drew Barrymore pictured at the event. (courtesy: realpettymayo)

Hollywood star Drew Barrymore was in conversation with singer Renee Rapp at a New York event recently, when a fan interrupted them and approached towards the stage. The fan in question is said to be an alleged stalker named Chad Michael Busto, reported New York Post. The actress was immediately rushed off stage at the event as the man approached towards her. A video of the episode has been curated by several pages on X (formerly called Twitter). The clip showcases the actress speaking to Renee Rapp, while Chad yells Drew Barrymore's name loudly. Reacting to which, Drew Barrymore says, "Oh my God, Yes, Hi." He then says, "You know who I am. I need to see you at some point while you're in New York" as he approaches towards the stage. In no time, Renee Rapp escorted Ms Barrymore away from the stage.

The video was posted by an X account, which was captioned, "Renee Rapp protectively escorted Drew Barrymore away from her alleged stalker as he stormed the stage at 92Y."

Here's the viral video from the event:

Reneé Rapp protectively escorted Drew Barrymore away from her alleged stalker as he stormed the stage at 92Y. pic.twitter.com/tYBvz7rnZP — Petty Mayonnaise (@realpettymayo) August 22, 2023

Meanwhile, a New York Post report stated, "Chad Michael Busto was busted going door-to-door in her Southhampton neighborhood trying to track down the A-list actress, according to law enforcement sources. Busto was detained shortly after landing on the steps of Barrymore's $6 million farmhouse, sources said."

Drew Barrymore is a star of popular films like Charlie's Angels, E.T and superhit romcoms like Blended, Never Been Kissed, He's Just Not That Into You, 50 First Dates, Miss You Already, The Wedding Singer among many others. She currently hosts the chat show The Drew Barrymore Show, where she hosts her celeb friends and famous personalities across fields. She was seen in a cameo appearance in the 2021 film A Castle for Christmas. She also had a cameo in And Just Like That... season 2.