Drew Barrymore Recalls Getting Injured While Shooting <i>Charlie's Angels</i> With Justin Theroux: "My Tailbone Cracked"

Drew Barrymore and Justin Theroux, who worked together in the 2003 film Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle, recently reunited on her chat show. The duo reflected on their time working on set and recalled filming for a “big fight scene” that injured both of them. Justin told Drew, “You were supposed to kick me into barrels or something and Drew just falls back and kicks me as hard as she can and it goes right into my chest and it cracks.. Breaks my chest plate and I was like…. That was the worst thing ever.” Then, Drew Barrymore added, “Justin then kicks me into a chair and I forgot to put my tailbone pad in. So, my tailbone cracked into the chair and broke…. I had to sit on a donut (cushion), which was for hemorrhoids and I had to carry it into restaurants like I had giant hemorrhoids.”

Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle is a follow-up to the 2000 film Charlie's Angels. Directed by McG, the movie saw Lucy Liu, Drew Barrymore and Cameron Diaz reprising their roles as secret agents working for the Townsend Agency. Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle also featured Justin Theroux, Bill Murray, Bernie Mac, Matt LeBlanc, Crispin Glover, Luke Wilson, Robert Patrick and Demi Moore in supporting roles. The film franchise was based on the original Charlie's Angels TV series that released in 1976.

In a previous interview, Drew expressed her wish to reprise the role of special agent Dylan Sanders in a third Charlie's Angels movie.

During an episode of Drew's News podcast, the actress said she would be on board for another installment in the franchise. She said, "I just was watching Lucy, funny enough, who I was texting with this morning," she said. "And she was at Comic-Con for the new Shazam movie and they asked her, 'Would you do a Charlie's [Angels] 3?' And I was on the edge of my seat."

Drew added, "I would be surprised if any one of us ever decreed that we wouldn't [do a third movie]. I would. I would in a heartbeat. The answer is an emphatic yes. I will always say yes."