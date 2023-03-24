Woman Reveals Lucy Liu Was Her Babysitter Before She Became An Actor

Several people were amazed to see such a cute revelation.

A woman has revealed that American actor Lucy Liu was her babysitter in the 1990s, before her rise to stardom, as per a report in the Independent. The woman, who goes by the name Rudi, took to TikTok to post a picture of her previous babysitter.

Rudi wrote with text on the picture, "Your family moved to LA for a couple of months when you were a baby." The TikTok user then posted an old picture of her and her sibling with the 'Elementary' actress taken when she was in her 20s. Rudi wrote, "Your mum made friends with another artist called Lucy."

As per the outlet, she continued to recount her relationship with Ms Liu at the time while displaying an old photograph of just the actress. "She also wore dungarees and would sometimes babysit you," she added. Furthermore, she shared a recent picture of the American star and said that her babysitter "ended up becoming a pretty big deal".

She ended her post with a message to Ms Liu and a recent selfie of herself and her sibling. The TikTok user added, "Hi Lucy, hope you're well. All our love, the all grown up Salmon sisters."

The Independent reports that several people were amazed to see such a cute revelation. A user wrote, "This is so sweet, I hope somehow she sees this and you guys can have dinner or something. I'm sure your parents would be gassed to see her again."

Ms Liu first gained popularity in 1998 after starring in Ally McBeal, a popular comedy series on FOX. She went on to star in other movies afterwards, including Charlie's Angels (2000) with Cameron Diaz and Drew Barrymore.